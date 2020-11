HBO Max has announced a new documentary series about Nicki Minaj.

According to a press release, the six-part show “will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey.”

A release date and title for Nicki Minaj’s series have not yet been revealed.

Today also marks the 10th anniversary of Nicki Minaj’s studio debut Pink Friday.

To celebrate, UMe, Young Money, Cash Money Records, and Republic Records have issued Pink Friday: The Complete Edition on streaming services.