Nicki Minaj shares pics of her baby for the first time!

It’s been three months since rap superstar Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child, and she’s now sharing photos of her son with fans for the first time.

It appears the 37-year-old Queens artist is finally comfortable sharing photos of her baby boy, taking to Instagram Saturday to share several adorable pictures of the infant, her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

While the “Expensive” artist is remaining mum on his name, she lovingly refers to her son as “Papa Bear” in a New Year’s post dedicated to her firstborn.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ,” she wrote, going on to wish her followers a positive 2021.

“Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me,” she continued. “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”