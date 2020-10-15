Nicki Minaj reveals baby’s gender

Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on September 30, and the rapper finally revealed that her new bundle of joy is a baby boy.

Minaj took to Instagram on today (Oct. 15) to share a series of sweet “well wishes” from Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, model Winnie Harlow and more.

“It meant the world to me,” the new mom wrote of the gifts. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

The baby, whose name Minaj has yet to reveal, was born two months after queen of the Barbz announced her pregnancy with a series of baby bump pictures on Instagram, including a glorious professional shot from photographer David LaChappelle.

Minaj and Petty are also celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Oct. 21.