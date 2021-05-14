Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Drake share new Collab “Seeing Green”

Nicki Minaj has delivered the first-ever streaming release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty.

She’s also included some new songs on the mixtape, including a track called “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

It also includes a new song called “Fractions” and her remix of Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth.”

During an Instagram Live session prior to the mixtape and new songs’ streaming release, Minaj revealed that a new album is “coming soon.”

Since releasing “Yikes” last year, Minaj has featured on a number of tracks.

Minaj released her most recent studio album Queen in 2018. Late last year, HBO announced a six-part documentary series about Nicki Minaj.

A release date and title for the series have not yet been revealed.