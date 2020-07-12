Nick killed playing dominoes, 2nd murder in Mobay in hours

[ Alan Lewin – News Reporter ] A man was shot and killed by a gunman at his business place in Norwood on Friday night, July 10. The dead man has been identified as Jordane Wilson, aka. Nick.

It is alleged that Wilson was at his business place where he operates a bar. Residents said he was playing domino with friends when he was pounced upon and shot multiple times. The gunman escaped in the area on foot.

His killing brings to two, the number of men shot and killed in Montego Bay in an eight hour period.

Earlier, about 3:30 Friday afternoon 37-year-old, Shedrock Findley was attacked as he walked along Orange Street and shot multiple times. He died on the scene.

A wheelchair-bound man was shot in the same incident and hospitalized.

Fear is growing in the area and people are calling on Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang to do something more about the senseless killings in the parish.