Nick killed playing dominoes, 2nd murder in Mobay in hours

Businessman Shot Dead in Hendon Norwood
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

[ Alan Lewin – News Reporter ] A man was shot and killed by a gunman at his business place in Norwood on Friday night, July 10. The dead man has been identified as Jordane Wilson, aka. Nick.

It is alleged that Wilson was at his business place where he operates a bar. Residents said he was playing domino with friends when he was pounced upon and shot multiple times. The gunman escaped in the area on foot.

His killing brings to two, the number of men shot and killed in Montego Bay in an eight hour period.

Earlier, about 3:30 Friday afternoon 37-year-old, Shedrock Findley was attacked as he walked along  Orange Street and shot multiple times. He died on the scene.

A wheelchair-bound man was shot in the same incident and hospitalized.

Fear is growing in the area and people are calling on Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang to do something more about the senseless killings in the parish.

 

 

 

 

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....