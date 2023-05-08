Nicholas Chen & Aliana McMaster to Defend Rangers Sporting Clays Titles

Defending champions Nicholas Chen and Aliana McMaster are ready to defend their titles at the Rangers Gun Club and Family Fun Day which is set for Sunday May seventh beginning at 10 am at the True Juice complex in Bog Walk, St. Catherine. The venue is considered to be happy hunting ground for the two defending champions. Its the venue for Chen’s last win and the venue that McMaster posted her highest score to date. Chen scored 92 while McMaster scored 91 which is the highest score for a female on local soil.
The Rangers Gun Club is expecting a big field of approximately one hundred and fifty shooters along with family members to trek the lush walking course venue for a day of individual and team competition featuring the local gun clubs. For the second year in a row four clubs will compete for that trophy. The competing clubs are Driftwood Gun Club, Jamaica Gun Club, Rangers Gun Club and defending champion – the Trelawny Gun Club.
Competition for top honours will be stiff as some of the Jamaica Skeet Club’s best shooters will be vying for top honours. They include nine-time national shotgun champion Ian Banks, six-time national shotgun champion Shaun Barnes, four-time national shotgun champion Christian Sasso, current national shotgun champion Chad Ziadie, his father Geoffrey Ziadie, Ray McMaster, Andrew Hopwood, Nicholas Benjamin and Bobby Chung as well as the family of female McMasters – Aliana, Wendy (five-time national shotgun champion) and Abigail along with other well known female shooters in Renee Rickhi who is part of the Jamaica Rifle Association’s Alpha Angels lady shooters, Marguerite Harris and Tara Brown.
Shooters in various classes from A – E, Hunters or Beginners, Juniors, Sub-Juniors and Ladies will be competing hard in order to win their classes and in some cases move up to higher and more challenging classes. The event features a seventeen-station walking course.
Part proceeds from the event will be donated to the Food For the Poor organization.
The lead sponsor for the Rangers Gun Club Sporting Clays and Family Day is Sterling Asset Management. Worthy Park Select is gold sponsor and there are several ‘station’ sponsors.
The club has a rich history of young business men and some of their fathers who loved shooting getting together in the mid 1980s to start the Rangers Gun Club at their Salt Gully base in St. Catherine. They initially focused on bird shooting then took on sporting clays which is currently the most popular form of the sport and is said to be the favourite of the younger shooters. The club’s archive shows that Michael Ammar, John Ammar, David Shoucair and Wayne Srour took the leap with Michael Ammar Sr., Sameer Younis and Dr. Badih Shoucair to start the club.