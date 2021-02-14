Nicaraguans Suspected to be Involved in the Drug Smuggling, Caught in Westmoreland

Two Nicaraguan nationals, who are suspected to be involved in the drug trade, were held by residents in Savanna la Mar, Westmoreland, on Saturday morning, February 13, and later handed over to the police.

The lawmen also seized a 40-Horse power speed boat, which is suspected to be used by the men to traffic drugs, while another man, suspected to also be a Nicaraguan national, managed to escape from the scene, and is presently being sought by the police.

Reports by the police are that about 1:00 am, on Saturday morning, residents living at a section of Savanna La Mar, raised an alarm after they noticed a strange boat sailing towards the shore, and later they detected strange movements from two men, who had come ashore from the vessel.

The residents decided to Investigate, and after reaching a section of the beach, they saw the two men carrying out suspicious activities on shores.

Both men were approached by the residents, questioned, and held in custody. The residents then called in the police, and upon the arrival of the lawmen, the Nicaraguan nationals were questioned and placed in police custody.

The residents then informed the police that a third man who was left behind on the boat had jumped back in the vessel and sped off towards the direction, of another section of the beach.

The lawmen carried out a search of the area, which led to the discovery of the 20-foot boat, equipped with navigating instruments, and several drums of petrol, which was found abandoned on the shores.

" Sometime about after 1:00 am, this morning, citizens detain two foreign nationals who turned out to be Nicaraguans

” The citizens told the police that another man was also in the company of both men, but he was in the boat out in the sea. The boat has since been recovered, but the other man has not been seen, and the boat is now in police custody.”

When asked if the men were found with drugs, its believed to be involved in the drugs trade, Superintendent Gordon said, based on the point of illegal entry, and the evidence found inside the boat, it would be a clear indication that the men may be major players in the drug trade.

” When someone entered your shores without going through the proper channels, and especially travelling in this manner, one can detect from that, that their activities are intent on criminal nature, and one such nature is trafficking of drugs.” The Commanding chief stated.

Superintendent Gordon said, he would want to say to citizens that when they observe any strange activities within their space, it is best to call the police, and also he actually applauded the actions of those citizens who would have done what they did, in capturing the men and then calling the police.

The Westmoreland police high command say they are now sending a strong warning to residents that, harbouring a person who is being sought by the police is a felony, and that individual caught committing such an act, will be treated according to law.