NHT Contributions Refund Application Available Online Only

The National Housing Trust, (NHT), wishes to remind our customers that applications for contributions refunds are ONLY accessible online.

The NHT no longer accepts refund applications in-person at any of our locations as we continue to prioritise the safety of our staff and customers.

Contributors may apply for their refunds via our website; www.nht.gov.jm, and also via our mobile app, ‘NHT Online’, which is available in both Google Play and the App Store.

Contributors are entitled to receive a regular contributions refund in the 8th year after the contributions were made. This means if you had contributed to the NHT in 2014, starting January 1, 2022, you may apply for a refund of those contributions and for any contributions made prior to that year, for which you had not previously received a refund.

An application for a refund of contributions may be made at any time after they become eligible.

Applicants should have their TRN and NIS as well as their banking information on hand when making their application. Alternatively, refunds may be collected through money transfer options provided by Jamaica National, Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB), and Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS).

The NHT uses this opportunity to remind customers making queries that our representatives are available via ‘webchat’ on our website. You may also engage us via our social media channels; via email at [email protected] or through calling our customer contact centre at 876-929-6500 or 888-225-5648.