NHT Adjusts Opening Hours

The National Housing Trust (NHT) wishes to advise that it has adjusted its opening hours effective April 1, 2020, until further notice. In addition, the NHT will offer some services online or by telephone only.

Starting Wednesday, April 1, 2020:

Our offices will be open to the public from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Mondays to Thursdays and close at 2:00 pm on Fridays.

The NHT will only facilitate the processing of loans and payments in our offices. Customers are however encouraged to use our online payment platforms.

Customers seeking routine information and carrying out requests for services such as eligibility letters and refund applications, must do so online via the NHT’s website (www.nht.gov.jm), web chat, email ( [email protected] ) and our social media pages. In all cases, provide a contact number so that we can quickly serve you.

Where customers are in doubt about the services that we will now provide in our offices, please call us before making a visit. Where customers visit requesting services that do not require them being in office, they will be redirected to our online channels.

We wish to remind customers to have their TRN/NIS number on hand to facilitate a smooth process when making queries on transactions online.

The NHT apologises for any inconvenience these necessary changes may cause.