NHF to Upgrade the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital Sewerage Treatment Plant at a Cost of $83.6 Million

The sewerage treatment plant at the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital is to be rehabilitated through an $83.6 million grant from the National Health Fund (NHF).

The plant, which will take nine (9) months to be completed, will be repaired and upgraded to an environmentally- friendly tertiary plant which includes rehabilitating the existing oxidation ditch sewerage treatment system, constructing a reed bed, fencing the boundaries of the plant, restoring the standby generator and the installation of security monitors.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton, who gave the keynote address at the groundbreaking ceremony at the St. Ann’s Bay Hospital Green Space on Friday, June 19, 2020, commended the NHF for its stewardship. “While we build out and develop, we need to have strong environmental sustainability infrastructure and protocols that are linked to our hospital infrastructure,” said Minister Tufton.

Director of Institutional Benefits, Projects and Maintenance for the NHF, Mr. Orett Clarke, who was speaking on behalf of NHF’s Chief Executive Officer, Everton Anderson, said, “The rehabilitated plant will be a natural sewerage system that meets the national effluent standard and will also be easy to operate and maintain. Additionally, a fully functional sewerage plant is required to mitigate public health concerns.”

Recently, the NHF provided grants for two new projects in the North-East Regional Health Authority totaling $380 mllion for the construction of a district health centre in Buff Bay, Portland and a laboratory and physiotherapy building at the Annotto Bay Hospital in St. Mary.