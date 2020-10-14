Neymar moves second highest goal scorer for Brazil 

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Neymar moved second behind Pele in Brazil’s all-time leading scorer list by scoring a hat-trick in their 2022 World Cup qualifying win over Peru.

The Paris St-Germain forward scored his 64th the international goal when he tapped in late on to complete a 4-2 win.

Peru twice took the lead in Lima but Neymar scored two penalties to take his tally above Ronaldo, with Pele on 77.

Everton’s Richarlison also scored, nudging a header from Liverpool’s Roberto Firminio header over the line.

Neymar, 28, has scored his goals in 104 international appearances, while Pele played 92 times for his country.

Brazil and Argentina lead the group after winning both of their opening matches while Paraguay, who beat Venezuela 1-0 on Tuesday, are third.

The top four from the 10-team group qualify directly for Qatar with the fifth-placed side going into an inter-confederation play-off.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....