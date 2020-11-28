News police station for Mount Salem

The Mount Salem Police station in Montego Bay, Sy James, is to be reconstructed at a cost of $43 million.

Ground was broken Friday for the project which is a collaboration between the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

It is one of two police stations in St. James to be constructed under the JSIF’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang said the renovation of the police station is also one of the initiatives under the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Act, which seeks to contain crime and promote community development through social intervention initiatives.

Minister Chang pointed out that although Mount Salem is known as a “tough community”, the security forces have been able to lower crime in the area. “In the last nine months, we have recorded only two homicides compared to the 12 recorded during a similar period last year.”

The Mount Salem Police Station was initially considered for infrastructural upgrades only. However, after a thorough inspection of the station by the relevant authorities, it was deemed irremediable due to deteriorating structures and unhygienic conditions.

The Government through JSIF’s Poverty Reduction Programme will provide infrastructural upgrades to five other police stations including the Adelphi Police Stations in St. James, Four Paths Police Station and Lionel Town Police Station in Clarendon and the Denham Town and Franklyn Town Police Stations in Kingston.