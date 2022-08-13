Newnham/Gleichman Lead Field in CAGC Four-Ball Championship Trials

The Jamaica Golf Association’s (JGA) trials for the Caribbean Amateur Golf Association’s (CAGC )Four-Ball Championship saw second day action at the Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine. The three-day fifty-four hole trials will end on Sunday.

The trials will be used to select the team for Jamaica’s two-time defense of the Ambrose Gouthro Trophy which it first won in 2019 in Florida. There was no competition in 2020 due to the Novel Corona Virus. The bulk of that winning team successfully defended the country trophy and category trophies in 2021 when it returned.

This year fourteen sets of two-man teams are vying for spots to represent Jamaica for the Higgs & Higgs Cup for men in the super senior category (over 60), the Francis Steele Trophy senior category (over 50) and the Ramon Baez Cup for men over thirty-five.

Five teams are in hot pursuit of the Francis & Steele Perkins Trophy’s qualifying spot. The team of Dr. Mark Newnham and Michael Gleichman are in the ascendency having scored one under par 71 in the first round and five under par in the second round for a combined two-day total of six under par 136.

They are followed by Owen Samuda and Philip Prendergast who carded one over par 73 respectively on both days and were on two over par 146. William Lee and Philip Gooden were seven strokes off the lead after scoring three over par 75 and four over par 76 on day one and two respectively for a total score of 157.

The lone pair of Sean Morris and Delroy Johnson are playing for their place to represent Jamaica in the Four-Ball Championship for the Ramon Baez Cup. Their first round score was three over par 75 but they followed up with a three under par 69 for an even par 144 after two days.

Eight teams turned up to the trials for the qualifying spot in the Higgs & Higgs Cup with the top three teams posting under par scores on the first day. Day two showed a slight change in the positions however three teams are dead heat on one over par 145 at the end of the second round.

Michael Boyd and Bert Tomlinson who were the early leaders at the end of the first day with a three under par 69 followed up with four over par 74 for their 145. The tight competition continued with former JGA president Wayne Chai-Chong and Rory Jardine joining forces in posting scores of one under par 71 and three over par 74 (now 145) to share the lead. Team Dorrel Allen and Robert Chin with scores of even par 72 and one over par 73 totaling 145 over the two days, now look to the final day to determine the category winner.

According to the USGA’s (US Golf Association) Rules of Golf, four-ball stroke play is a competition in which two competitors play as partners, each playing his own ball. The lower score of the partners is the score for the hole.

Sunday’s third and final day of competition will tee off at 7:30 am.