Newly elected Squash executive ready to work

The Jamaica Squash Association returned most of its executive unopposed at its recently held annual general meeting (AGM) at its base at the Liguanea Club in New Kingston. Three members of the executive did not seek re-election and were replaced at the end of the open voting section of the AGM.
Prior to voting, the members approved three resolutions which were presented by president Karen Anderson who chaired the AGM. The approval of the resolutions mean that the association will begin the process of becoming a charitable entity which is expects to complete by the middle of next year. The association will change its name to Jamaica Squash Limited, trading as Jamaica Squash after achieving charitable status. The constitution will be strengthened and improved to make it more effective and aligned with its new status.
The returned executive members are Karen Anderson – president, Joey Levy – vice president, Deanne Pryce – treasurer, Gilliam Binnie – secretary, directors – Douglas Beckford, Nathlee Boreland and Tahjia Lumley. The first-time directors who were elected are Imani Duncan Pryce, Loya Lambie and Melissa Lie-Yen.
President Anderson was upbeat about the results of the AGM and looks forward to big things regarding the sport. “We are looking to grow the sport. One of the areas that we fell down which was part of my manifesto was growth and development and getting the sport more known and more eyes on the sport and more people with rackets in hand and so that will be a major thrust for us going into next year – is really growing the sport and get it into schools and identify some talents for our national programme.”
She said that the major eye-lights for the just completed year included hosting a successful senior CASA Championship (Caribbean Area Squash Association post Corona virus pandemic), Chris Binnie winning his tenth regional title on home soil, the All Jamaica championship -Julian Morrison winning his first national title and Mary Mahfood winning her second title as well as taking the sport in one primary school and improving the governance operations of the association.
She also said that the organization will continue its work to move the sport forward, to make it bigger than what it is currently in Jamaica.