New Zealand beat Bangladesh for first win of the tournament

Hosts New Zealand got their first win of the Women’s World Cup with a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

After losing their opener to West Indies, the White Ferns were in danger of further frustration when rain delayed the start in Dunedin.

However, in a match reduced to 27 overs per side, World Cup debutants Bangladesh was restricted to 140-8.

New Zealand raced to their target in 20 overs through Suzie Bates’ 79 not out and an unbeaten 49 from Amelia Kerr.

Bangladesh goes on to play Pakistan on Monday, while New Zealand meets 2017 runners-up India in Hamilton on Thursday.

New Zealand is likely to by vying with India, South Africa, and West Indies for two semi-final spots and a washout against Bangladesh would have been hugely detrimental to their last-four hopes.

Former captain Bates led the chase, playing on her home ground in an international for the first time in a 16-year career.

Bates also became only the sixth player to pass 1,000 runs in Women’s World Cups as she shared an unbroken stand of 108 with Kerr.

