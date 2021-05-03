New Title for Black Panther 2 Announced as ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther 2 now has an official title.

Marvel Studios revealed the title of the anticipated Black Panther sequel, along with several upcoming movies on today (May 3) in a clip celebrating the studio’s films.

Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is a fitting title for the upcoming sequel.

It’s the most popular phrase from the franchise, said by the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa often as a respectful salute and rallying cry before heading into battle.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to begin production in Atlanta with director Ryan Coogler returning to helm the film.

Coogler has also written the screenplay.

