New Single Reveals What It Would Take To Marry Popcaan

nce again, the Unruly Boss Popcaan releases another sultry love song for his female fans. In recent times the artiste has been exploring his vocals as a singer. Last September he rerecorded a longtime Jamaican love song ‘New Found Love’ originally done by the late Garnet Silk in 1993.

This time around the singer, whose real name is Andre Hugh Sutherland, dug deep to make an all-night movie in his newly minted hit and video, ‘Sex On The River’.

In the song, the artiste, hailing from Sunning Hill, St. Thomas invites a female to the local river for a steamy encounter. Yes, this one is all for the ladies, with the musical arrangement originating in North America, accompanied by stems having a similar sound to those from his popular hit, ‘Controlla’. This one has the Poppy giving his female fans a soulfully smooth and lyrically erotic delivery.

Set on the scene of a riverside, males engage in a game of dominoes, while females appetize in two-pieced bikinis heading out for a swim. The song begins with the former ‘Gaza man’ complimenting one of the ladies on her bodily posture. Being in the presence of such fine specimen, the artiste finds himself with an obvious tent-like imprint below his belt, to which he hopes the accredited female would aptly attend.

Having previously shared with him her freaky inhibitions, he is truly smitten, vowing to allow her full autonomy of his credit card, even contemplating marriage, as though he has been bitten. The female is encouraged to wine, and dine, and to co-star in an all-night movie lead by the dancehall star – since she has already proclaimed that she can’t do without the Silence deejay.

The scenes move to a suite in a high-rise building in the city where the Party Shot deejay is alone with the ‘Big Body Benz’ female. While enjoying a spliff he proclaims her ‘goodas’ and wifey qualities, and aesthetically fulfilling lady features. He compliments her use of her God given assets in cajoling, commanding, demanding love making of a brutal nature where she is left worse for wear.

The next scene, presumably in the same suite at a different time, sees Popcaan instructing his female companion to do some erogenous moves to set the tone for another erotic encounter. Being alone, she welcomes his presence by making the meeting devoid of distraction with phones off, she proceeds to lick him as if he was ice-cream on a cone. She is further powered with compliments, and encouraged to wine her “sexy body” for Poppy. This leads him to take control of proceedings, moving the sexual act all over the room. Overwhelmed by the brutish prowess she concedes to her desire for his load of passion which he deposits in her “belly”. He concludes the highly sensual act with her vocal retarded by the pleasing his manhood.

He again compliments her for being a “goodas” and “wife”; with the conclusion being the trailing instruments and a visual of big body Simone gyrating her scantily clad silhouette.

This song is definitely one to make this season of lockdown a truly enjoyable one for couples ‘working’ together in isolation.

Source: Dancehallmag