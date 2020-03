*For SEVEN DAYS effective Wednesday 18, 2020.*

•Non-Essential Services to work from home(Govt & PVT Sector)

•All travellers from countries with local transmission automatic 14-day quarantine.

•No public gatherings over 20 persons.

•Bars, night clubs and other areas of entertainment to be closed.

•Markets, supermarkets, and pharmacy treated at essential services.

•Markets opening hours 6 am to 2 pm.

•Public transportation(JUTC and MoBay Metro) can only carry passengers seated. Taxis can carry ONE less passenger than licensed.