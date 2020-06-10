New release date for Buju Banton’s album

Jamaica Entertainment News: Recording Artiste Buju Banton has revealed that his latest album, is set for release on June 26.

The project is entitled “UPSIDE DOWN”.

The Gargamel announced the new release date while teasing the release of a new music video, via social media.

The new album, which will be available for pre-order this Friday, had been previously slated for release in May but was likely pushed back in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hit singles Trust and Steppa, and the recently released song Memories, featuring American Singer John Legend, are featured album which consists of 20 songs.

 

