New Reggae Month App – Positions Jamaica as Reggae Mecca of the World

Entertainment News: On Friday, January, 10th 2020, The Government of Jamaica launched a new game-changing app called “The Reggae Month Jamaica App” now available for download on Android and IOs devices.
Commissioned by the Reggae Month Secretariat, the app will provide a comprehensive list of activities and events being held to celebrate the month of February 2020, in addition to other important information about this year’s staging in Jamaica.
According to ReggaemonthJamaica.com, Reggae Month was proclaimed in 2008 and attracts some 400,000 patients each year. Spearheaded by The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports powered by the Jamaican Reggae Industry Association, the month was established to bring international acclaim to Jamaica as the Reggae Mecca of the world.
The Honorable Olivia Grange said, “The Reggae Month Jamaica app provides a great format for everyone to get and share information about Reggae Month 2020 which is going to be the best staging yet. The app is very interactive and allows promoters to add their events to the list of Reggae Month activities along with those events that are being organized by the Government of Jamaica or endorsed by the Reggae Month Secretary.”
The Minister is encouraging all shareholders including hoteliers and promoters to position Reggae Month activities as a must-see event on their websites.
To download the app search Reggae Month on Google Play and Apple Store.
By: Maliaka Bryce