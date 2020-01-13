New Reggae Month App – Positions Jamaica as Reggae Mecca of the World

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Entertainment News: On Friday, January, 10th 2020, The Government of Jamaica launched a new game-changing app called “The Reggae Month Jamaica App” now available for download on Android and IOs devices.

Commissioned by the Reggae Month Secretariat, the app will provide a comprehensive list of activities and events being held to celebrate the month of February 2020, in addition to other important information about this year’s staging in Jamaica.

According to ReggaemonthJamaica.com, Reggae Month was proclaimed in 2008 and attracts some 400,000 patients each year.  Spearheaded by The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports powered by the Jamaican Reggae Industry Association, the month was established to bring international acclaim to Jamaica as the Reggae Mecca of the world.

The Honorable Olivia Grange said, “The Reggae Month Jamaica app provides a great format for everyone to get and share information about Reggae Month 2020 which is going to be the best staging yet. The app is very interactive and allows promoters to add their events to the list of Reggae Month activities along with those events that are being organized by the Government of Jamaica or endorsed by the Reggae Month Secretary.”

The Minister is encouraging all shareholders including hoteliers and promoters to position Reggae Month activities as a must-see event on their websites.
To download the app search Reggae Month on Google Play and Apple Store.

 

By: Maliaka Bryce

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Budukusu Shows Homeage
Budukusu Shows Homeage
Dear Mckoy: Pregnant For My Husband’S Nephew
Dear Mckoy: Pregnant For My Husband’S Nephew
Confession: Depressed Since My Boyfriend Left Me
Confession: Depressed Since My Boyfriend Left Me
Queen agrees ‘transition’ for Harry and Meghan
Queen agrees ‘transition’ for Harry and Meghan
Beyonce releases insane images of her new Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration
Beyonce releases insane images of her new Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration
One person killed, 8 person injured in Puerto Rico 6.4 mg earthquake
One person killed, 8 person injured in Puerto Rico 6.4 mg earthquake
Koffee to perform at Coachella and Super Bowl 2020
Koffee to perform at Coachella and Super Bowl 2020
New Reggae Month App – Positions Jamaica as Reggae Mecca of the World
New Reggae Month App – Positions Jamaica as Reggae Mecca of the World
Over 1.5 Million Cruise Passenger Arrivals In 2019
Over 1.5 Million Cruise Passenger Arrivals In 2019

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....