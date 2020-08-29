New record high COVID-19 cases

Jamaica Friday recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single
day, 141.
That has pushed the total to 2,011. In a two-day period, Thursday and Friday,
August 27 &28, the number grew by more than 200, with 66 new cases having
been recorded Thursday.
The Ministry of Health and wellness, in a breakdown of the numbers said the
ages of those confirmed positive on Friday ranged from 40 days to 97 years.
On Friday, there were 42 recoveries, moving the total to have recovered from
the respiratory ailment to 888.
The country is now managing 1,032; twelve of whom are moderately ill and
four critically ill.
The majority of cases came from Kingston and St Andrew, 87 and St Catherine,
27.
