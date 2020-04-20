New Reality TV Show ‘Dancehall Divas’ Coming Soon

The world of dancehall is about to embark on a whole new realm of entertainment some time very soon. This will be a reality TV series branded Dancehall Divas, the world’s first dancehall reality show. The all-female cast TV series will be a spin on the popular reality show staple Love & Hip Hop where viewers can peak into the lives of six women from dancehall sub-cultures.

Yet don’t get too excited to see extensive screenings in the dancehall capital Jamaica. The series was filmed primarily in Toronto, Canada and New York where the cast and crew reside and live their entertaining and drama-worthy lives.

The recruited 6 ladies team to form a diverse overseas dancehall market.

Included is dancehall artiste and certified diva Danielle D.I. (real name Danielle Isaacs @di_danielle) widely known for her singles Beat It and Rebel ft. Cherine. The last buzz in the media about Danielle unfortunately was an ugly squabble in 2017 with Equal Rights singjay Ishawna concerning her alleged ‘ex-finance’ and popular footballer Ricardo Fuller.

Other musician cast members are Clarendon native Ochanna Spencer (aka Sexii Peppa @sexiipeppa) who is a budding dancehall artiste that migrated to Canada at 16 y/o where she is currently working her way up in the music game.

Also recording artiste Simone Smikle (aka Simma @simmauk1) has made a string of cameos for a couple dancehall acts and has a few singles of her own, namely Set Your Body Free, Drip, Any Weather (Freestyle), Bag It Up among others.

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> Asoya Hall (aka Juicee Bunny @juiceebunny) also dabbles in the music business. She is a Toronto based rapper/actress and recently dropped a single titled Wine Up in January 2020 with the swigs of a little dancehall.

New York based Med Spa owner Marlene Deroux (aka SkyHollywood @iamskyhollywood) also joins the roster.

And finally Timesha Labbeaches (aka Barbie Dolley @barbiedolley).

The show was scheduled to hit the airwaves last month on March 19th 2020 but has been delayed yet again. There have been several changes to the title, concept and cast since executive producer Heather Elliott-Whitehead first created the show over a year ago.

“The issue was that we spoke too early about the project, and it confused a lot of people, which subsequently caused some unfortunate leaks about the concept. One thing led to the next, and despite the many hours of footage that were filmed, we had to revamp the show to be more inclusive,” Elliot-Whitehead told The Gleaner.

There is no formal update on the new release date, however episodes of the show will be aired on CEEN TV (Caribbean Entertainment Everyday Network), the international network from Sportsmax Limited, a subsidiary of the Digicel Group, and on Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of the show is approximately 10 episodes, inclusive of a live reunion show and plans for season 2 are already under way. The Dancehall Divas Series was directed and produced by Heather Elliott-Whitehead (executive producer and content creator) along with LHDT Film & Production.

