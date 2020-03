Jamaica News: Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has launched new additions to existing measures to limit the movement of people and discouraging social gatherings, in the battle to stifle the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

At a press conference called yesterday evening at Jamaica House, Prime Minister Holness announced:

• All non-essential work for both private and public sector be done from home effective March 18

• Hospital visitation restricted to once per day

• Social gatherings, including funerals and weddings, in excess of 20 persons in public space are strictly prohibited

• All bars, nightclubs are ordered closed

• JUTC will only carry passengers seated,

• Taxi operators are required to transport one less passenger than they are licensed to carry

• Markets will be open from 6:00 am – 2:00 pm

• The new imposition is in effect for seven days from March 18 and does not affect “essential” services such as markets, supermarkets, pharmacies and corner shops.

The measures will be reviewed after five days. Jamaica has now confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19.