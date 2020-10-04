New James Bond movie delayed amid Covid-19 pandemic

The new James Bond movie, “No Time To Die,” on Friday became the latest blockbuster to be pushed into next year as the movie industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Bond’s exit leaves “Wonder Woman 1984,” currently set to debut in December on Christmas Day, as one of the few big movies still on the 2020 slate.

 

Other big-budget flicks, including Marvel’s “Black Widow” and a “Top Gun” sequel, also have been delayed until next year.

 

“No Time to Die,” from MGM and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, originally was set to hit the big screen in April 2020 before being delayed until November.

 

The new date is April 2, 2021. A “Fast & Furious” sequel scheduled for that date was moved to May 28.

 

