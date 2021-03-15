New Dates Set for Carifta Games in Bermuda

The North American and Caribbean Athletics Association NACAC announced on Thursday, March 11 that the 2021 Carifta Games are to be held in Bermuda from August 13-15 due to the Caribbean Examinations Council setting 2021 external examination dates from June 14-July16.

Those dates overlap with the previous dates of July 2-4 for the Carifta Games.

The CARIFTA Games in Bermuda have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games was initially scheduled to take place from April 10 to 13 last year in Hamilton.

The CARIFTA Games is designed to enhance relations between the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean.

Competition is open to athletes in under-17 and under-20 categories.

The postponement in 2020 meant the year was the first time the annual event had not been held since 1972, which marked the first edition of the Games. Jamaica has won the Carifta Games on more than 40 occasions.