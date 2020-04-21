New Dates for the U.S. Olympic Trials for Track & Field at Hayward Field

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field has been rescheduled for June 18 – 27, 2021 at the new Hayward Field athletics facility in Eugene, the USA Track & Field and the TrackTown (USATF) local organising committee announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The announcement comes as the comes as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed over the coronavirus pandemic.

A USAFT spokesperson said they have been working with TrackTown, USA and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee on setting the dates.

A USATF spokesperson said they have been working with TrackTown, USA and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee on setting the dates.

The meet schedule will mostly adhere to what had been scheduled for 2020.

Tickets purchased for the previous dates will be automatically rolled over for the new dates. Tickets holders who want refunds can submit a request at TrackTown20.com starting on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, for a 90-days period.