New Curfew Hours for Labour Day Weekend

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

As of tomorrow, Sunday, May 24, the nightly curfew hours will be tightened.

The curfew hours now run, up to Saturday, May 24, from 8pm to 5am.

But for tomorrow Sunday, May 24 and on Labour Day Monday May 25, the curfew hors will start at 3 p.m.

On Sunday it will run from 3 p.m. to Monday morning 8 o’clock.

Then that same day, Monday Labour Day, it will run from 3 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. .

Thereafter, the nightly curfew will run from 9pm to 5am from May 26 through to May 31.

In announcing the changed times for the curfew for Sunday and Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said business owners will use their discretion in terms of business hours to allow for their staff to be able to travel home. Also, provisions have been made for transport operators to be on the road 1-hour before and after the curfew hours.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....