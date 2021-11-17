New Covid-19 Measures

Today, Prime Minister. Andrew Holness announced new Covid-19 measures that will be effective from Thursday, November 18 to December 10, 2021.

In parliament, he announced that the curfew hours will be from 9 pm nightly to 5 am the following morning. This will remain in effect until 5 am on December 10, 2021.

He also stated that burials are only permitted from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 4 pm. A maximum of 20 persons can be physically present which includes mourners, clergy, and support personnel for both funeral services and burials.

However, the general public gathering limit remains at 10 persons.

The new number of people who can go to a church service or any place of worship has risen 50% and now allows 100 people to be at a place of worship at one time; once they can fit in the church after social distance has taken place. However, he said no crusades, conferences, nor conventions are allowed.

The limit on persons physically attending annual or extraordinary general meetings will also be increased from 50 to 100.

Physical attendance at events hosted by public entities will continue to be limited to a maximum of 50 persons. These persons can only attend these events by invitation and will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated travelers who now take a PCR test before coming to Jamaica and do not test positive for covid 19 will no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival to the country.

However unvaccinated people are still required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the country.