New COVID-19 Containment Act

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus for which he says Jamaica is now preparing for a rapidly approaching community spread.

At a press conference at Jamaica House on Monday evening, Holness also reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased from 19 to 21.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said contact tracing is now being carried out for 542 people who might have been exposed to the virus.

Here are the new COVID-19 containment measures announced by the Government:

1. Schools are to remain closed until the end of the Easter term.

2. As of March 25, public gatherings should be limited to 10 people.

3. Restricted hours coming for barbers and hairdressers who must not have more than two people waiting in a salon at any time

4. Effective Wednesday, March 25, persons 75 years and older must stay home for a 14-day period.

5. Effective Wednesday, March 25, public sector workers 65 years and older must work from home except where granted permission in the pending Order.

6. Other persons who are able to work from home must continue to do so for a further 14 days effective March 25.

7. Every person who entered Jamaica on and after March 18 must remain in quarantine for a further 14 days with effect from March 25.

8. Markets will continue to open at 6 a.m and close at 2 p.m.