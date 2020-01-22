New CMU Council To Be Appointed

Jamaica News: Minister without Portfolio, with oversight for the Education, Youth and Information Ministry, Hon. Karl Samuda, says a new Council for the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) is to be appointed.
“Those names will be provided to the Cabinet next Monday (January 27). Once approved, the new Council will hold its first meeting the following week,” he said, in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 21).
Mr. Samuda informed that several members of the university’s Council resigned over the weekend in the wake of the Auditor General’s report on the operations at the CMU over the period 2016 to 2018.
“I have had the opportunity to view sections of the Auditor General’s report and have since held discussions with some members of the Council. Following these discussions, it became clear that it was necessary to make changes at the level of the Council. As a result, all but one member have tendered their resignation. I would expect that the entire Council would tender their resignations,” he told the House.
He assured the House that there are no challenges in the day-to-day management of the university.
He said that over the last 10 months, the Ministry developed and implemented a framework for the close monitoring and assessment of the operations of the University on a monthly basis.
“We identified, at that time, several areas in need of immediate attention. These included, but were not limited to, the strengthening of the governance arrangement through the provision of direct support to ensure adherence to the Financial Administration Audit Act and the Public Procurement Regulations,” Mr. Samuda said.
“As a result, there have been significant improvements to the procurement activities, human resource practices and the general administration of the University. A recent review indicated that since the introduction of these new systems, the University has been acting in compliance with the regulating guidelines,” he added.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is expected to make a full statement outlining the Government’s strategy in relation to the future direction of the CMU on Friday (January 24).
Source: JIS News