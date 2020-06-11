New Bridge In West Rural St. Andrew To Be Opened June 18

Jamaica News: The new Bowden Hill Bridge in West Rural St. Andrew will be officially opened on Thursday, June 18.

This was stated by Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, during yesterday’s (June 9) sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is expected to head the list of speakers at the ceremony, which is slated to commence at 4:00 p.m.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, will also be in attendance.

The new bridge replaces the structure that collapsed in February last year, impeding access to communities such as Airy Castle, Falling Edge and Waterfalls.

A $33-million contract was awarded by the KSAMC to Chin’s Construction, to undertake the project.

The new bridge involves collaboration between the KSAMC and the National Works Agency (NWA).

It is a Mabey Delta compact 200 modular bridge assembled from parts imported from England. The bridge spans some 110 feet and will accommodate single-lane vehicular traffic.

