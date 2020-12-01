New Author Suggests Buying ‘Books’ as gifts this Christmas

Today marks the 1st of December, author, Patrice Simpson is urging Jamaican to gift their family members and friends a ‘book’. What seems like an unlikely Christmas present to many comes as a suggestion as Patrice believes that gifts with sentimental value will help uplift the spirits of those who have been affected directly or indirectly by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The new author who released her book entitled ‘SHE’ had a challenging childhood. Her father migrated when she was only 6 years old prompting her mother to be the driving force in her and her five sisters’ lives. Patrice said, “During Christmas, we exchanged gifts when we could, but money was limited so we prided ourselves in sharing gifts with sentimental value that would last forever in our hearts. Now that I am an author, I realize just how much you can live vicariously through characters in different stories”.

‘SHE’ features 70 vignettes that support different themes inspired by the lives and struggles of real women. “My book makes for a beautiful gift for any female in your life that feel as though they are alone in their struggle. However, whether it is my book or not, books add value to people’s lives, so gift one this Christmas” added Patrice. The self-published author describes her book as ‘relatable’ and ‘thought-provoking’, as it expounds on female trials and successes.

The ‘SHE’ author self-published her book and has the Kindle version available on Amazon and paperback versions available in stores in Jamaica. Patrice Simpson believes that reading exercises the reader’s imagination and helps them to explore a new world. She has been featured on several local and international television and radio programmes highlighting her book which verified readers have dubbed ‘inspirational’.

She can be followed on Instagram @triciiwrites.