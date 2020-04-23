Neville Gooden Killed in St. James

Man Killed in Mount Salem, St. James
Twenty-one-year-old Neville Gooden Jnr., gas delivery driver, of Birch Hill, Green Pond, St. James was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Green Pond Mews in the parish on Wednesday, April 22.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that about 11:30 a.m., Gooden received a call to deliver cooking gas in Green Pond Mews. Upon his arrival, he was approached by men armed with firearms who shot him several times. The police were summoned and Gooden’s body was seen on the roadway. The body was transported to the hospital where death was confirmed.

The Mount Salem CIB is appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest and charge of the men involved in this murder to contact them at 876-952-3572, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Investigations continue.

