Nevia Sinclair Alleged Killer Remanded in Custody

Saint Elizabeth Woman Stabbed to Death by Her Boyfriend
Twenty-six-year-old Jermaine Miller, the St Elizabeth man who was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, was again remanded into custody when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Wednesday.

Miller who is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Nevia Sinclair, the secretary who was allegedly stabbed to death by while asleep at her home in Brinkley district, St Elizabeth, was remanded until next Wednesday, February 19, due to an incomplete case file.

Reports are that shortly after 10:00 p.m, on Sunday, January 12, Nevia was asleep in her room at the family house, when Miller allegedly gained entry to the house by climbing through her bedroom window and stabbed her to death.

Relatives discovered her suffering from stab wounds and summoned the police. Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the scene was processed and the female pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following the incident, Miller, who resides in Hatfield district but hails from Goshen address in the parish, was taken into custody in connection with her death.

