Netflix pauses future projects in Russia

Streaming giant Netflix has announced it has paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia.

The company said it was assessing the impact of the current invasion of Ukraine.

Filming for the production of the Russian language series Zato will be halted.

Elsewhere in tech, cloud computing company Oracle also said it has suspended operations in Russia.

The two companies are the latest US technology firms to take action against Russia as attacks on Ukraine’s cities have escalated.

On Tuesday, Apple also announced that it was halting sales in Russia.

Oracle’s announcement on Twitter came three hours after Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation tweeted the company, calling for support.

In recent days, global brands including Shell, Nike, H&M, and Boeing have cut ties or temporarily suspended sales in Russia.

Moscow has responded to foreign companies distancing themselves from Russia by temporarily restricting Russian asset sales by foreigners.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin met with the president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs to discuss how it would attempt to minimise the impact of sanctions announced so far.

Netflix would not comment on how many people use its streaming in Russa.

Earlier this week, however, it confirmed in a report by Hollywood Reporter that it would not carry Russian state channels.

Under a law that only came into effect on 1 March, “audiovisual services” in the country with more than 100,000 users will be required to carry 20 major state television channels.

