Netflix hike subscription prices

Streaming giant Netflix is raising the price of the Standard two-stream HD plan, its most popular package, by about 8%, going from $12.99 per month to $13.99.

In addition, Netflix’s Premium tier is going up by $2, from $15.99 monthly to $17.99 for U.S. customers.

The price of the company’s Basic plan will remain at $8.99 monthly.

New U.S. subscribers who sign up for Netflix’s Standard or Premium plans as of Oct. 29 will pay the higher rates immediately.

Current subscribers will see the new pricing over the next few months.

Netflix, the world’s dominant streaming service, enjoyed a boom in subscriptions at the beginning of the year as viewers around the world were told to stay at home to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The company expects to end 2020 with more than 200 million streaming subscribers around the world, with 73 million of those from the United States and Canada.