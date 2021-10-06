Nesta Carter to face anti-doping disciplinary hearing for a positive doping test

Now-retired Olympic and world championship sprint gold medallist Nesta Carter, whose positive doping test caused Usain Bolt to be stripped of his Beijing 2008 Olympic 4×100 metres relay gold, has tested positive again and faces an anti-doping panel hearing is set to start on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The latest anti-doping violation comes three years after Carter lost his appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Olympic Committee’s decision to strip him and the rest of the Jamaica men’s sprint relay team, comprising Bolt, Asafa Powell, and Michael Frater, of their gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Games.

35-year-old Jamaican in August revealed via a news release saying he had retired due to a private medical condition that had hindered him from training and competing since March 2021.

He indicated at the time that a medication prescribed by his doctor to treat the condition violated anti-doping rules and as such he had chosen his health over athletics.

Carter has a personal best of 9.78 seconds for the 100 metres, which ranks as the ninth-fastest time ever and the fourth-best by a Jamaican sprinter in history.

