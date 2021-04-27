Nesbeth’s Road Manager to make full recovery following gun attack

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Nesbeth’s road manager, Roland Drummond, is expected to make a full recovery, after being injured in a shooting incident last month in Portmore, St. Catherine.

According to police reports, the 61-year-old former police Sergeant was driving in Greater Portmore when he heard an unusual sound under his car and decided to investigate.

The police said when he stopped to check, he was pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a motor vehicle. During a tussle, Drummond was shot in the face.

Nesbeth, in providing an update, revealed that he is pulling through nicely after several surgeries and is even talking now.

The ‘My Dream’ singer added that his dramatic recovery shows the power of prayer.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....