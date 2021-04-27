Nesbeth’s Road Manager to make full recovery following gun attack

Nesbeth’s road manager, Roland Drummond, is expected to make a full recovery, after being injured in a shooting incident last month in Portmore, St. Catherine.

According to police reports, the 61-year-old former police Sergeant was driving in Greater Portmore when he heard an unusual sound under his car and decided to investigate.

The police said when he stopped to check, he was pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a motor vehicle. During a tussle, Drummond was shot in the face.

Nesbeth, in providing an update, revealed that he is pulling through nicely after several surgeries and is even talking now.

The ‘My Dream’ singer added that his dramatic recovery shows the power of prayer.