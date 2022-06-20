Nemiah Thompson Missing, from St. Catherine

Seventy-one-year-old Nemiah Thompson of Edgehill Boulevard Hellshire, St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, June 17.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hellshire Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Thompson was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nemiah Thompson is being asked to contact the Hellshire Police at (876) 424-6758, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com