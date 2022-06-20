Nemiah Thompson Missing, from St. Catherine

Seventy-one-year-old Nemiah Thompson of Edgehill Boulevard Hellshire, St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, June 17.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hellshire Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Thompson was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nemiah Thompson is being asked to contact the Hellshire Police at (876) 424-6758, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station