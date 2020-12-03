Neighbour Charged Following Dispute In St. James

Jamaica News: Thirty-four-year-old Anthony Lewis, otherwise called ‘Tony’, of Quarry in St. James has been charged with Wounding with Intent following a dispute with his neighbour in his community on Tuesday, November 24.

Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that about 10:30 p.m., Lewis had an altercation with his neighbour during which he used a knife to stab him in the head and abdomen before escaping. The neighbour was assisted to hospital where he is admitted in serious condition.

Lewis was later arrested and charged on Wednesday, November 25.

His court date is being finalised.