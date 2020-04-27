Negril-based singer Doreen Binders is dead

The music fraternity, especially in the Negril area, is now in mourning following the passing of one of their popular female singers. Doreen Binders or Amy Johnson as she is best-known passed away in the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Monday, April 27.

Binders who is a popular cabaret singer, mainly at venues such as Roots Bamboo, Boat Bar, Alfreds, Bourbon Beach, and Woodstock is known to thousands worldwide.

Binders was also popular with her many efforts in entering the Jamaica Cultural Development Corporation’s (JCDC’s) festival competition on many occasions.

Her many cover versions of hit songs thrilled millions over the past two decades when her singing talent was in full flow.

Her manager Clive Whyte who is also a popular promoter in the Negril area was in tears. “I really miss her, she was so helpful to many of the business people in the Negril area, she was well-loved, I really missed her,”

Mr. Whyte blamed doctors and the medical system Binders was diagnosed with Breast Cancer over a year ago and had to wait for months for treatment while cancer spread.

She died leaving a 17-year-old daughter.

 

Alan Lewin – News Reporter

 

 

