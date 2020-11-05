Nearly $7 Million Stolen from Western Union

Police are reporting that there have been three break-ins at Western Union stores in St Ann, with J$6.9 million stolen at the store in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann.

Two break-ins took place in Runaway Bay and Claremont in the parish but the thieves who entered the stores ran away after alarm systems went off and, in one case police approached the building.

In St Ann’s Bay, the store at Gully Road, run by former MP Othneil Lawrence was entered by men wearing masks. Video footage showed them inside removing cash. That break-in took place on October 19.

Police said the men involved were also the ones behind the break-ins in Runaway Bay and Claremont. They say they have strong leads and expect to make arrests.