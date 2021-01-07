N’dombet Assamba Retires as COK Boss

Ambassador Aloun N’dombet Assamba has retired as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COK Sodality Cooperative Credit Union Limited on December 31, 2020.

COK’s Chief Financial Officer Derrick Smith will take over as the new CEO. N’dombet Assamba is however continuing to serve the credit union as a consultant and brand ambassador, effective January 4, 2021.

As COK CEO, Ndombet Assamba oversaw the implementation of a new baking system valued at $200 million last year.

Through the Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite, the credit union projected an annual eight per cent growth in income from loans and a 6.5 per cent reduction in operating expenses.

An attorney-at-law, N’dombet Assamba joined COK in 1988 and served as general manager for nearly 10 years.

Ndombet-Assamba was last month, appointed legal advisor to the People’s National Party (PNP).