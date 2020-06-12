NCB manager charged in $25-M fraud

A senior manager at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) has been charged with stealing more than $25 Million from the institution.

She has been identified as 52-year-old Andrea Gordon who works at the Trafalgar Road branch in New Kingston. She has been charged with larceny as a servant

Allegations are that for about three years, Ms Gordon has been transferring funds from the bank’s accounts to her personal use. Later she started to transfer those funds to the accounts of family members.

She has been offered station bail in the sum of $1 million and is to appear in court July 23.