NCB Financial Group appoints new director

Adrian C. Lee-Chin has been appointed as a director on the Boards of NCB

Financial Group Limited and National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited

effective, July 29, 2020.

Mr. Lee-Chin began his career in 1996 at Portland Holdings Inc. and has held

numerous roles throughout his career ranging from marketing fulfilment and

customer support, to becoming a fulltime investment analyst and business

manager. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario,

is an Alumnus of Harvard Business School and is also a Chartered Financial

Analyst® Charterholder.