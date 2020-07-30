NCB Financial Group appoints new director

Adrian C. Lee-Chin has been appointed as a director on the Boards of NCB
Financial Group Limited and National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited
effective, July 29, 2020.
Mr. Lee-Chin began his career in 1996 at Portland Holdings Inc. and has held
numerous roles throughout his career ranging from marketing fulfilment and
customer support, to becoming a fulltime investment analyst and business
manager. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario,
is an Alumnus of Harvard Business School and is also a Chartered Financial
Analyst® Charterholder.
