NCB announces organisational changes

NCB Jamaica has announced that effective Monday, April 12, 2021, it has split its Corporate, Commercial, and Consumer Banking Division.

The unit divided into Corporate and Commercial Banking Division and Retail Banking Division.

Mr. Brain Boothe, the Senior General Manager with current responsibility for Corporate, Commercial, and Consumer Banking, will assume leadership of the Corporate and Commercial Division, with his responsibilities including oversight of the teams responsible for the Bank’s Corporate and Commercial Customers, collections, and enterprise underwriting.

Meanwhile, Sheree Martin has assumed leadership of the Retail Banking Division. Her responsibilities will include oversight of the Consumer Banking Portfolio, small and medium enterprise clients, and customer experience.

The organisational health portfolio will be managed by the group HR and facilities division.

