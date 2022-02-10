Nature Hits iTunes Chart

St. James born singer, Nature Ellis is now celebrating a major success in his blooming musical career after his latest album Revolution Choice hit the USA iTunes number one spot. For this, Nature received a plaque for his award and is pleased.

Mycowave, one of Montego Bay’s hot artiste also commended Nature on his achievement, “I am happy for him and it is good vibes to show that in recent times St. James born artistes are achieving great accolades in music for the past 10 years”.

Nature Ellis 3rd left with some of his Montegonian Entertainers outside the Shawn Coombs Studio in Montego Bay.

An elated Nature said, “This is like one of my hard work paying off. I want to say thanks to all the people who have helped to build my career over the years”.

Christened Andre Ellis of a Glendevon, Montego Bay address, the next move for him is to do a series of album launch across the island. The first will be held in Kingston on February 4, then a week after in Ocho Rios, Montego Bay on February 18 and finally in Negril.

For this project, he has teamed up with Ambassador of Choice Records. The first song that was released from the album is ‘To Jah’, which features Luciano, which peaked on the iTunes Reggae Top 100 chart and went number 5 on Amazon.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com