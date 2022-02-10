Nature Hits iTunes Chart

St. James born singer, Nature Ellis is now celebrating a major success in his blooming musical career after his latest album Revolution Choice hit the USA iTunes number one spot. For this, Nature received a plaque for his award and is pleased.

Mycowave, one of Montego Bay’s hot artiste also commended Nature on his achievement, “I am happy for him and it is good vibes to show that in recent times St. James born artistes are achieving great accolades in music for the past 10 years”.

An elated Nature said, “This is like one of my hard work paying off. I want to say thanks to all the people who have helped to build my career over the years”.

Christened Andre Ellis of a Glendevon, Montego Bay address, the next move for him is to do a series of album launch across the island. The first will be held in Kingston on February 4, then a week after in Ocho Rios, Montego Bay on February 18 and finally in Negril.

For this project, he has teamed up with Ambassador of Choice Records. The first song that was released from the album is ‘To Jah’, which features Luciano, which peaked on the iTunes Reggae Top 100 chart and went number 5 on Amazon.