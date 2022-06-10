Natty Morgan: The Untold, Part 2.

Continuing our series on the Untold Stories of Natty Morgan, heavily armed security forces aim to capture the notorious criminal. In their strategic scheme, armed men were placed on all possible escape routes. The targeted area was dark and free of movement for many hours while they awaited any sign of life, covered in swamp liquid. These pitiable, determined soldiers were unable to move as they were feasted on by mosquitos, as any sign of movement could be a giveaway.With Natty in Corporate Whisky’s field of vision, he found himself in the perfect alignment to fire the shot that would take his life. However, he waited patiently to ensure there was no probability of a wrong move. As the probability of any inaccuracy lessened, he squeezed the trigger that was about to take the criminal’s life.

One round ejected, followed by… no other round. Whiskey’s M16 rifle had jammed after the bullet hit Natty Morgan in his left buttcheek, stopping the emission of the following bullets. This wounding caused Natty and his crew to retaliate, firing shots in the correct directions, and shooting three policemen before escaping into the Riverton swamps.

There were many men from the police force in pursuit of Natty Morgan’s life. They were all so hungry for success that there was a heightened sense of counterfeit confidence, or some would term it, immortality. One late night, one officer named ‘Spungy’, along with an accompanying man named Lippo, decided to examine the community which was not only inhabited by our beloved protagonist, but also by many other wanted men. There is no other entrance to the environs apart from one unstable bridge which had hungry crocodiles below it waiting for their next meal to fall through.

Somehow, most likely because the thugs of Riverton City were unaware of the policeman’s identity, they made it inside. One person recognized danger and shot at them until the barrel of his gun emptied. allowing Spungy to shoot back, wounding him before walking over to his body on the ground, and laying two more shots in his head. The last thing the man saw in his life was the barrel of a gun as he lay on the ground, submissive to the barrel. Lippo had fleed the scene at the first sound of the click of the man’s trigger.

The shots had alerted the neighbourhood’s gangsters that danger is near. Natty and his cronies rolled out in search of the watchman who had just been killed. Spungy lay in wait for the men with the knowledge that any wrong move would have determined his ending fate. In their tip-toeing search for the invader, one man stepped on a branch, allowing Spungy to sense their distance. Spungy sprung up from his hiding place and fired an uncountable number of shots from his AR-15 in the direction of the sound. He added animated sounds to his nonexistent allies to give the illusion that he was not alone, causing some of Natty’s cronies to scatter.

However, Natty did not budge, and some of his protectors stood firmly with him.

What happened next ?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0MycwUmq-A&t=670s