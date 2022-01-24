‘Natty’ Hanover Murder Suspect, Held in Denham Town

A Hanover man who police say in a prime suspect in the Sunday, August 1, 2021 murder of a man in Cash Hill, Hanover, was apprehended in Denham Town, Kingston on Friday.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Mark Wynter, otherwise called ‘Natty’ of Cascade community, also in Hanover.

Wynter is said to be behind the murder of 33-year-old Stevon Ottey, who was gunned down at his home in Cash Hill, Lucea in Hanover, last year.

Wynter has since been charged with murder, and is booked to appear in the Hanover Parish Court on Wednesday, January 26.