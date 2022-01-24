‘Natty’ Hanover Murder Suspect, Held in Denham Town

A Hanover man who police say in a prime suspect in the Sunday, August 1, 2021 murder of a man in Cash Hill, Hanover, was apprehended in Denham Town, Kingston on Friday.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Mark Wynter, otherwise called ‘Natty’ of Cascade community, also in Hanover.

Wynter is said to be behind the murder of 33-year-old Stevon Ottey, who was gunned down at his home in Cash Hill, Lucea in Hanover, last year.

Wynter has since been charged with murder, and is booked to appear in the Hanover Parish Court on Wednesday, January 26.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com