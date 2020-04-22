Natoya Goule says Olympic postponement is fair

Jamaica National champion Natoya Goule has said she thought that the 2020 Olympic Games postponement is fair to everyone.

Goule is the national record holder in the 800 meters, she was named a finalist for the Sportswoman of the Year in 2019. She finished outside the medal standings in the Women’s 800 meters at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The Jamaican has won the Jamaican national title every year since 2013, competed in the 2016 Olympics, and is currently ranked No. 4 in the world in her marquee event the 800. In short, Goule is one of the fastest women in the world.

 

By: News Reporter

